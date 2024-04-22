Garrison Asset Management LLC Acquires 320 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.90. 2,564,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,236. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

