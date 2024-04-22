Garrison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after buying an additional 70,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,518,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,954,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 900,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.47. The stock had a trading volume of 883,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.13.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

