Garrison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 303,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 255,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 900,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.