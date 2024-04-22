Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up about 1.7% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in AptarGroup by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in AptarGroup by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,644,000 after purchasing an additional 96,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.32. 297,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $145.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

