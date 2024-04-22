Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,165,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 947,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $249,693,000 after buying an additional 602,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,762,000 after buying an additional 429,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,139,000 after buying an additional 370,699 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.58. 3,106,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,936. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

