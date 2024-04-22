Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 473 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 272.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 19,012.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 222,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.97. 1,305,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,009. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

