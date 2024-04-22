Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 576 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 83,706 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $98.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,266. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.72.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.