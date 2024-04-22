Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 607 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.6% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after buying an additional 6,012,281 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $499,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after buying an additional 1,450,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AbbVie by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,143,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 34.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,397,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.89. 5,567,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,607,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $297.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.28.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 227.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

