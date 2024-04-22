Garrison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $865,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,148,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $838,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

RSPF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $263.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $64.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.