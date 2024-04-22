Garrison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after buying an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.37. The company had a trading volume of 418,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

