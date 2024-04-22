GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 267.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 79,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $85.02. 824,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

