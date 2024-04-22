Geegoopuzzle Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $348.67 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00003481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $348.67 million and $1.36 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,782.85 or 1.00018440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011289 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00102547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 2.25255418 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $833,240.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

