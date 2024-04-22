Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.00

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 379019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Gemini Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of -0.12.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

