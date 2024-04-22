General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.33. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $377,205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in General Mills by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in General Mills by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after buying an additional 1,654,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after buying an additional 765,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 654,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

