General Motors (NYSE:GM) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

General Motors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Motors has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Motors to earn $9.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,173,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,443,252. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GM

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.