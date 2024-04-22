Genpact (NYSE:G) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

G has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Genpact Stock Performance

G traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.52. 275,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,651. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $44.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,528,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

