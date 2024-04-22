Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) PT Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Gentherm stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $827,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,478.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after buying an additional 183,170 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,173,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,678,000 after buying an additional 114,445 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Gentherm by 5.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 584,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after buying an additional 31,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 10.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

