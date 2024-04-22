Genworth Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,079 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 547% compared to the average volume of 940 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $22,482,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,175,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,451,000 after buying an additional 3,283,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,886,000 after buying an additional 797,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 666,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 573,249 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

GNW traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.03. 350,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,113. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

