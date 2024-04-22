Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, April 30th

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 30th. The 6-5 split was announced on Tuesday, April 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE GGB opened at $3.66 on Monday. Gerdau has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $5.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 233,911.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,559,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,297 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 91,708,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 636.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,091,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,890 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,153,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,829 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

