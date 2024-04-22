Gimbal Financial Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 193,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,213,000. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 13.3% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gimbal Financial owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Global Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.38. 828,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,456. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

