Gimbal Financial Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF makes up about 1.9% of Gimbal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gimbal Financial owned 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 58,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.28. 54,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,074. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

