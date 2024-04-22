Gimbal Financial Invests $288,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gimbal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $418.82. The company had a trading volume of 47,522,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,037,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.60. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
