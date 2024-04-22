Gimbal Financial Makes New $569,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 0.6% of Gimbal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,603,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,059,000 after acquiring an additional 231,958 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,719,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,819,000.

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $236.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,812. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.75. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $185.37 and a 52-week high of $248.69.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

