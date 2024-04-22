Gimbal Financial Takes $1.57 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Gimbal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PTNQ stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.66. 32,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,948. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.72. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $69.10.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.