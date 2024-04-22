Gimbal Financial Takes $297,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,216 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 18.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,194,474 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after buying an additional 344,793 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,154,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after buying an additional 1,109,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 22.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,570 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $49,916,000 after buying an additional 351,103 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,362,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after buying an additional 112,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,494 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,342,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BTU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.91. 1,551,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Articles

