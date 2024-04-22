Gimbal Financial Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,057. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

