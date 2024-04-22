Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.75

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.

Glanbia Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.44.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.1332 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.77.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.