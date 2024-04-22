goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GSY. CIBC upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.67.

Shares of goeasy stock traded down C$0.43 on Monday, reaching C$173.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,408. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.5811069 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

