Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $17.65

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $16.72. Gold Fields shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 1,332,603 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after buying an additional 6,053,995 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,427 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,015,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,666 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,240,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,861,000 after buying an additional 139,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

