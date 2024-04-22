Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGBGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 91,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 74,066 shares.The stock last traded at $44.47 and had previously closed at $44.46.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

