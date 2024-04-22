Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 91,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 74,066 shares.The stock last traded at $44.47 and had previously closed at $44.46.
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91.
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.