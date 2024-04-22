Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 91,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 74,066 shares.The stock last traded at $44.47 and had previously closed at $44.46.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

