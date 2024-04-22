Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Golub Capital BDC also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-$0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.87. 191,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

