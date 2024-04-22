Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Golub Capital BDC also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-$0.52 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 174,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $16.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.