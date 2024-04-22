Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Golub Capital BDC also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-$0.52 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.5 %
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 85.71%.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Golub Capital BDC
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Tesla Stock Analysis: Insights and Future Projections
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.