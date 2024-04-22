GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 153.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 212,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 128,442 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 15.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 149,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. 396,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.52.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.99 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

