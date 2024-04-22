Gpwm LLC Sells 14,212 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Gpwm LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 11.5% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,937,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,937. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

