Gpwm LLC Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Gpwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gpwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after buying an additional 247,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,961 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,979,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,462.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,243. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

