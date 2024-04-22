Gpwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gpwm LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 165.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,797. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

