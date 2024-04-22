GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,771,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 11,503,701 shares.The stock last traded at $29.90 and had previously closed at $28.77.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDL. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 432.6% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $153,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $391,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

