Greenfield FTC Inc. Has $21.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenfield FTC Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 112.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,554 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.9% of Greenfield FTC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greenfield FTC Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

EFA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,313,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,309,212. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

