Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2,596.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 282,407 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

