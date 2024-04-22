Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 916,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,965. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1561 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

