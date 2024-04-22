Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $21,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pentair by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 259,385 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $14,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,745 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PNR traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 384,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,919. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pentair

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.