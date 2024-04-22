Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $648,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 892.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Salesforce stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,074,350.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,848.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,074,350.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,848.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,595 shares of company stock valued at $171,584,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

