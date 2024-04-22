Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,150 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,250. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

