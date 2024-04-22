Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,188. The stock has a market cap of $298.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average of $151.67.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

