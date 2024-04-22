Gregory A. Izenstark Acquires 5,250 Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Stock

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory A. Izenstark acquired 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Centuri Stock Performance

CTRI traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 852,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,774. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

