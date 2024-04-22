Gregory A. Izenstark Acquires 5,250 Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Stock

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory A. Izenstark acquired 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Centuri Stock Performance
CTRI traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 852,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,774. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $25.17.
About Centuri
