Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Robert W. Baird

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of GFF opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Griffon has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The business had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Griffon will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 181,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Griffon by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,952,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Griffon by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Griffon by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

