Grin Hits Market Cap of $5.22 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $157,792.17 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,177.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.72 or 0.00770227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00128278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00183673 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00050440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00108261 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

