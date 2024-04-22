Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GES. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter worth $267,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Guess? by 20.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Guess? by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $4,219,337.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $34,546,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GES stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.81. 196,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

