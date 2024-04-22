Guggenheim Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $450.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $429.45.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $394.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $316.43 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,282,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,066,396,000 after acquiring an additional 298,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,938,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,146,000 after buying an additional 147,248 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,567,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,451,647,000 after buying an additional 195,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.