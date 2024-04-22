Guggenheim Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $91.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.68.

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

